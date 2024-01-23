Man arrested in connection to explosion near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On the night of January 12, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report of an explosion near 548 E. Costilla Street.

CSPD said when officers arrived, they found items that led them to believe an improvised explosive device had been used. The Regional Explosives Unit then took over the investigation.

According to CSPD, a week later, the explosives unit obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of E. Vermijo Ave. Three days after that, an arrest warrant was sought for 69-year-old Edward Kiley. The next day, Jan. 23, Kiley was taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said they have reason to believe Kiley is potentially involved with other explosions and is asking for the public's help. If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency number at 719-444-700. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-634- STOP (7867).