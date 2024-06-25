Beulah evacuees help keep firefighters cool as they battle the Oak Ridge Fire

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO)-- Evacuees forced to leave their homes because of the growing Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah are doing what they can to help firefighters stay cool. On Tuesday, four Beulah residents headed to the elementary school to help those who are protecting their community, despite being evacuees themselves.

The residents passed out snow cones to the crews Tuesday to help them cool down as they battled the fire in near triple-digit temperatures. Rosie Freeman said she bought the snow cone machine a couple of months ago and once she heard about the long hours the firefighters were working, she thought this would be the perfect time to bring it out.

Freeman said although it may not be a lot, it's her way of telling the firefighters thank you and showing them that the community stands behind them.

"We appreciate that they're saving her house, we do, my house, my animals, all these people, I mean this is our home so," said Rosie Freeman, Beulah resident.

"We evacuated last night, so all the animals, everybody is out, and we came back and all the donations go to the fire department."

Freeman said she has enough ice to last throughout the day and will be getting more as the afternoon continues. She said her goal is to come back out Wednesday morning and keep helping out in any way she can.