Colorado Springs Army veteran has home remodeled thanks to ‘Rebuilding Together Colorado’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado non-profit is making one veteran's dream come true. Christopher Brown and his wife Sara have been struggling financially for about seven years now, ever since Sara was diagnosed with some serious health issues. On Friday though, thanks to 'Rebuilding Together Colorado,' this military family got some much-needed help.

According to Christopher Brown, he and his wife Sara have been trying to renovate their home for months. All while dealing with the costs of his wife's medical treatments.

When you first meet Sara you might not notice her multiple health issues.

"I have over 25 different illnesses ranging anywhere from shoguns, Crohn's Fibro to muscular, muscular, macular degeneration to disk degenerative disease, scoliosis, um, all those types of diseases that, you know, here, within that short amount of time, I'm not going to be able to get as much access, you know, to be able to walk on my own," said Sara Brown.

Despite these issues, every day her husband comes up with new ways to keep her active and healthy.

"So we need to make it accessible for me to get around. And so with him being my home health care provider, we want to make it easy, easier, I should say, for him to be able to help assist me out of bed, assist me into the shower, be able to make those adjustments," said Sara.

A new floor in the basement would go a long way toward making their home more wheelchair friendly.

"Right now we're upstairs and I got to walk her downstairs to take showers. I got to help her down the stairs and she's got the stair lift and everything," said Christopher.

But, financially they've kept having to put it off.

"We already live very modest, so we got to stay to a certain budget," added Christopher.

That's where the non-profit "Rebuilding Together Colorado" comes in. On Friday, the Brown family was able to not only get the new floor they had been needing, but the group also helped them rebuild a fence that was blown down in a storm months ago.

"This can now be her oasis to spend time with her and her family. So our priorities are safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency," said Jodie Liddy, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Colorado.

According to Liddy, they installed about $14,000 worth of upgrades. A dollar amount that Chris and Sara won't have to worry about as they focus on her health journey.