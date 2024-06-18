APEX Plumbing in Colorado Springs continues to support veterans with annual giveaways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The good folks at APEX Plumbing & Mechanical in Colorado Springs are once again supporting veterans with their annual tradition of donating a water heater to a military family in need.

The Owner of APEX Plumbing, Robert Burke is a military veteran himself and he said this year they are upping the ante, by giving away two water heaters.

"I'm a veteran also. Well, they've given and they've given a lot, you know, risked their lives, you know, protecting this country," Burke said.

If you or someone you know is a veteran in need, you can find out more about APEX Plumbing's giveaway right here: APEX Plumbing & Mechanical.