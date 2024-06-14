Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier discusses his time in the service on the Army’s 249th birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today marks the Army's 249th birthday.

The U.S. Army was first established on June 14th, 1775, more than a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Since then, the Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of America.

This year, the Army's theme is "Honoring the past, defending the future." To keep with the theme, we thought we would have our own Army veteran, KRDO 13 Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier talk about his time serving his country.

Watch the video above to hear Chevy discuss his time in the service and what it meant to him.