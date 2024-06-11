Skip to Content
‘Burgers and Bags’ helps raise funds for the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Two organizations got together on Tuesday in Colorado Springs for the three "F"s food, fun, and fundraising. Their goal was to raise money to help expand the Pikes Peak United Way's Family Success Center inside the old Pikes Peak Elementary School.

The organizations' annual event, the "Burgers and Bags" tournament is meant to help get the community out and moving. Colorado Springs leaders also made appearances to enjoy the sun and eat some burgers for a good cause. 

This year the Pikes Peak United Way worked in collaboration with Colorado Bank, which donated $15,000 to the Family Success Center. The center's goal is to help provide services for those less fortunate in our community. Inside the Family Success Center, people can find the free access Sunny Side Market. There is also mental health help and medical support available.  

"Really, the fabric of what we do is community. And that's Pikes Peak United Way as well. The parallels there, the dedication to our community, the dedication to youth and family success," said Dan Nordberg, Market President for the Bank of Colorado.

The goal Tuesday was to raise $30,000 but the totals weren't yet available at the end of the day. For those who would like to help raise money for the organizations can visit their official website.

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

