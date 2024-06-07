New eatery in Downtown Colorado Springs helps at-risk youth by mentoring them with donuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday is National Donut Day and to celebrate, Colorado Springs had a very special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

'Dad's Donuts' officially opened its doors in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs, and they're more than just your average donut shop.

The difference between Dad's Donuts and all the others is this donut shop aims to help create opportunities for kids and teach them to dream big.

James Anderson is the owner and founder of Dad's Donuts. He said there are currently three dads working at the shop and they all share some similarities.

They all had someone who took a chance on them earlier in their life, and now their goal is to return the favor to teens who lack guidance in their lives.

"Part of what we want to do is provide access for people that don't wouldn't have that through a healthy family relationship," said Anderson. "Sometimes you don't even know to dream big enough to even wonder about that unless somebody says you should dream big enough. And that's a huge part of what we want to do."

With this philosophy, James and his team take in at-risk teens and give them jobs and mentorship. For all those teens who would like to be a part of their team, you can visit their location to find out more.

Dad's Donuts is located at 29 E Moreno Ave. in Colorado Springs.