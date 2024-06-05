Arkansas River Outfitters Assoc. partners with Boys & Girls Club to take hundreds of kids rafting

COTOPAXI, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday, more than 200 kids from across Colorado were treated to the time of their lives on the Arkansas River.

The Arkansas River Outfitters Association partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to take kids from clubs all across the state on the water.

The Arkansas River Outfitters Association is a group of professionals dedicated to promoting the sport and river safety. They donated their time and provided all the gear for the Boys & Girls Club event.

This was the first year the Arkansas River Outfitters Association has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club, but based on the looks of the faces of the kids who participated, it won't be the last.