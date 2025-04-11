El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in road rage shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has now been arrested and is facing charges in connection to a road rage shooting near Fort Carson in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to El Paso County deputies, last year, on December 11th, the sheriff's office got a call about a shooting near the Gate 5 entrance of Fort Carson and Highway 115.

Deputies say the victim called and said they were driving on Highway 115 when another vehicle suddenly pulled in front of them and did a sudden brake-check. The caller says after more aggressive driving, the suspect pulled next to their car. That's when the victim heard a loud bang.

The victim says the bullet narrowly missed him. According to the sheriff's office, he was not injured. Meanwhile the suspect took off in their vehicle and entered through the gate at Fort Carson.

Investigators with the sheriff's office say they identified the vehicle and the driver. 48 year-old Loyd Dewees, who is employed by the Colorado Department of Corrections, is now facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon.

EPC deputies confirm an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for those charges, and that Dewees turned himself in that same day. He is now being held on a $50,000 dollar bond at the El Paso County Jail.

The Colorado Department of Corrections released a statement in regard to the arrest:

"We are aware of the recent arrest of a Colorado Department of Corrections staff member, Lloyd Dewees.

The CDOC takes these allegations seriously and is cooperating fully with law enforcement. Mr. Dewees was placed on administrative leave on 4/11/2025. Due to this being an active criminal investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time."