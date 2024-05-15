Colorado Springs Cycling Club hosts ‘Ride of Silence’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cyclists across Colorado Springs are coming together today for the city's first-ever Ride of Silence.

The worldwide event takes place every May 15th to shed light on cyclist who have been injured or killed on public roadways.

Cyclist of all types will join in front of Colorado Springs City Hall to ride 9 miles throughout the city, silently.

The Colorado Springs Cycling Club is hosting the ride to raise awareness about the legal rights of cyclists who share the road with drivers.

The director of the cycling club, Rich Heitman, says he was personally moved to organize this saying, "Every year it's done in memory originally for a rider from Texas who was killed in an accident with the motor vehicle. I've actually been in two accidents with motor vehicles and, you know, part of what I try to do, too, as a rider is constantly be aware of what's going on around me on our rides."

Under Colorado law, 3-feet must remain between a motor vehicle and any cyclist.

As riders come together for a silent procession, the intent is to honor people injured or killed by a motor vehicle.

For the Ride of Silence, participants will wear a red or black armband. Red represents that they're honoring someone injured in a crash with a car and black if they know someone killed in a crash.

Anyone interested is invited to join tonights free ride that starts at 7 p.m.

A police escort will lead and trail the 9 mile ride with speeds of no more than 12 miles per hour, all in complete silence.