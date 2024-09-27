The Roaring 20s – 3 Colorado Springs seniors take a trip back to their birth decade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- It was a celebration of the ages Friday for three Colorado Springs centenarians who were honored with a 1920s-themed celebration.

"Oh, I'm almost a hundred. I bet I think I am already 100," Marcella Hunt giggled.

Hunt lives at Stone Crest Assisted Living Facility. KRDO13 caught up with her to reflect on the last ten decades. She looked back most fondly on her years in high school. During that time she was a star athlete in tennis, softball, and basketball.

"Of course, I gave a little trouble to school. I organized the team, the women's team in basketball. We were not allowed to play in my school, because it was rough and it might ruin your reproductive organs. But I organized one, and I did it outside of the school, and got in trouble and spent time in detention," recounted Hunt.

She changed that, making an official team and leading the way for women's sports in her area.

Bob Massey was also celebrated at the Roaring 20's party. He is 101 years old.

"A hundred years is not a very long time when you're busy," shared Massey.

He spent a quarter of those years serving as a Chaplain in the Air Force.

"I was in Vietnam, Turkey, Libya, and Morocco," Massey recounted some of his travels overseas.

He spends each day gratefully and continues to do good.

"It's just a wonderful life. And even at a hundred years old, you know, there's just so much to see and to do," Massey said.

Mary Thieme is another centenarian at the assisted living facility. She says in her time now she is heckling everyone she can.

She grew up on a ranch riding horses from a very young age. Mary Thieme loved the rural countryside and eventually landed here in Colorado Springs with her husband in the military.

Now she’s surrounded by others celebrating her 100 years at a momentous party of the century.