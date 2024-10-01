CSFD meets two people who were saved by the department’s unique Whole Blood Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) met with two people who are still alive thanks to the department's unique Whole Blood Program.

RELATED: CSFD launches state’s first whole blood program to help with potentially life-saving transfusions

Chelsea Tuff and her baby Rosie met the first responders who saved their lives and got to thank them in person.

Two months ago, Chelsea was 39 weeks pregnant and a few short minutes away from her life-changing forever. She started getting contractions and started to bleed. Her husband called 911 and within minutes first responders were at her home and ready to take her to the hospital.

Due to the condition Chelsea was in, they had to act fast and give her blood while on the way to the hospital.

This was made possible because of a partnership between UC Health and the fire department, which allows for paramedics to carry whole blood and even administer blood transfusions while in the field.

"I remember a gentleman in the back of the ambulance that I was asking for permission to give the blood, and I remember later on being in the hospital and realizing, I think that's what saved our lives. I'm so glad that we didn't drive ourselves to the hospital, that we had an ambulance," said Tuff.

Tuff also said she's thankful to all of the people who have donated blood to the program. Those donations along with the first responders themselves helped save her and her baby's life.

Since starting this program back in May of this year, medical lieutenants have given blood to more than 25 patients while on the way to the hospital, giving them a greater chance at survival.