Skip to Content
News

One person killed in overnight car vs. motorcycle crash

AXIS MAPS
By
today at 2:24 AM
Published 2:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department, CSFD, says one person has died following an overnight crash at the U.S. 24 Frontage Road and West Cimarron Street.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the crash around 8:45 p.m. on October 5, 2024. Members of Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, and American Medical Response, AMR, rendered medical aid to one of the drivers before they were taken to a local hospital.

While still on scene, CSPD says it was made aware that the driver transported to the hospital had died.

CSPD's Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Alcohol and speed are being considered as possible factors in the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content