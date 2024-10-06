One person killed in overnight car vs. motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department, CSFD, says one person has died following an overnight crash at the U.S. 24 Frontage Road and West Cimarron Street.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to the crash around 8:45 p.m. on October 5, 2024. Members of Colorado Springs Fire Department, CSFD, and American Medical Response, AMR, rendered medical aid to one of the drivers before they were taken to a local hospital.

While still on scene, CSPD says it was made aware that the driver transported to the hospital had died.

CSPD's Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation. Alcohol and speed are being considered as possible factors in the investigation.