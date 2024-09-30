Local firefighters are in North Carolina helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- New numbers show Hurricane Helene's death toll has climbed to more than 120 as the search continues for hundreds of people swept away in the floodwaters.

Colorado Springs firefighters are now in North Carolina to help with the recovery efforts.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is one of nine departments that originally formed the Colorado Task Force One, which is made up of multiple different Colorado firefighters and is currently working in North Carolina.

Colorado Task Force One arrived in the Tar Heel State Monday morning, and they're one of 25 teams who are assisting victims in the state.

Bob Olme is the program manager for Colorado Task Force One. He's been with the task force since 2020 and has been on scene for many natural disasters. He says he's never seen damage this widespread and that the team has their work cut out for them.

"The terrain is very steep, slick. So they're working very slowly. Lots of downed trees, power lines. They're making their way. But it's, it's been slow for sure," said Olme.

Luckily they're not alone. There are about 230 other rescuers and civilians helping with the recovery efforts.

Colorado Task Force One will be on the East Coast for 14 days as part of their deployment. Later this week, they'll find out if they'll have to extend their stay.