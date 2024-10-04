First paralyzed monster truck driver performing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -Joe Cypher is one of the drivers in this weekend's "Hot Wheel Monster Truck Live" show at the Broadmoor Arena. He's also the first, and only, paralyzed monster truck driver.

"I'm in constant pain in my lower legs because of my nerves firing and all that stuff. So when I get in that truck, that's my sanctuary," Cypher said. "The adrenaline that comes in me, I don't feel the pain anymore. When I drive, I don't feel any pain."

In a way, Cypher's path aligns with his two favorite toys as a kid.

"My first introduction to Hot Wheels was after they were born in 1968. I was born in '64, so Christmas of 1968, I got four Hot Wheels." Cypher said. "I played with that forever, and I never played with anything else. My mom actually had to give the rest of my toys away, except for my army men. I played with my army men and Hot Wheels."

Cypher pursued his "army men" dream first. He completed Army Ranger training. Before being deployed, he suffered an injury while off duty that changed everything.

"We rolled over five times in a vehicle," Cypher said. "I reached out, grabbed the passenger, kept reaching out and grabbed him, pulled him into me, had his body weight on my lap belt, only had a lap belt in that truck, and it snapped my spine."

“I went through two weeks of depression before I pulled my head out. I'm like, 'Alright, I got all this prior training behind me. I'm gonna use that as an advantage. No, quit. Never quit.'”

So, Joe pursued his other childhood dream to be a monster truck driver.

"I was always a truck guy. Always a hot wheel guy."

"Thank God for ADA (American Disabilities Act), providing ramps, providing access, you know. And then the other barrier was getting a license to drive, right?" Cypher said. "They said, 'Yeah, you can drive,' but I'm pretty sure it was surprising to them. Here's this paraplegic who is going to drive a monster truck with hand controls."

31 years later, Cypher is the world's first, and only, paralyzed monster truck driver, and his vehicle is the only hand-operated monster truck.

"It's very inspiring because you look at Joe, he's a paraplegic. Just to even think about wanting to do monster tricks is insane," said Cypher's crew chief Rudy Martin Del Campo.

Del Campo is speaking from experience.

"I grew up watching him, played him with my little Hot Wheels and the video games."

The two met by chance about two years ago, and they've been inseparable since.

"He pulled up with his muscle t-shirt, all buffed out, sunglasses, looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger, and just yanked me and hugged me," Del Campo said.

"He's been mistaken for my son a lot of the time, but he's not my son, but he is my son, you know? He takes care of this truck. He takes care of me," Cypher said.

Del Campo rose from a different type of adversity, growing up on what he calls the rough side of Santa Ana.

"I grew up in mainly gang-related neighborhoods, cities. I've seen a lot of gunshots. Seen friends possibly get hurt and all that. I lost my own brother," Del Campo said.

The two bonded over their favorite toys given life and have forged a unique perspective between each other.

"He's seen a lot. I've seen a lot, and we both understand it. I think that comes with a lot of tenderness because we don't like to be grumpy in front of people because we've seen all that," Del Campo said.

"He's gone through some life changes and ups and downs too, but he's been able to manage it, just like I've had to," Cypher said. "He just let those dissipate off of him, or ricochet off of him, and keeps going."

Del Campo now stays with Cypher while not on tour, though the tour is what consumes most of their time. Their truck will be a part of the performance this weekend, which includes some glow-in-the-dark smashing performances.