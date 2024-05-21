Rabid bat found at Grant Elementary School, first confirmed case in El Paso County this year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Public Health officials are investigating the first confirmed case of rabies this year.

The rabid bat was found on the grounds of Grant Elementary School in Colorado Springs on May 14.

Upon locating the animal, it was sent in for testing immediately. Shortly after, the test came back positive for the disease.

Currently no known exposures have been identified between the bat and any students or staff.

However, officials say with summer rolling in, the chances of these encounters happening will begin to rise.

“Bats are migratory, so we expect them to come up with the warmer weather and then go back down south as it gets colder. In addition to that, more people are outside playing with their pets and hanging out outdoors, and that makes those encounters more likely,” Haley Zachary, EPCPH communicable disease program manager said.

Rabies is a virus that infects wild mammals, like bats, but can also infect people and pets.

The disease causes brain swelling and damage and is fatal once symptoms appear.

To keep yourself safe, officials say to never touch or feed wild animals. Call a doctor immediately if you have been bitten or scratched and make sure your pets are up-to-date on vaccines.

Public health officials say they are continuing to work with school administration to investigate the discovery.