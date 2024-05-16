D20 students plant trees in Black Forest burn scar

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of District 20 students spent the day Thursday helping to heal Mother Nature.

Students from Village Middle School rolled up their sleeves to help bring life back to the Black Forest burn scar by planting new trees. Not only did they do all the planting themselves, but the planning as well.

The students chose the project themselves, got permits from the Colorado Forestry Service, raised money for the project, and sourced trees from donors.

The students said they hope their work helps the area recover faster than it would on its own.

"The seeds don't fall far from the trees and so it would take a very long time for them to grow back. So we're planting trees so they can grow back quicker and go back to the way it was before," Isabella Johnston said.

The Black Forest Fire burned through the area nearly 11 years ago now, in 2013. Investigators still haven't been able to pinpoint exactly what started the blaze.