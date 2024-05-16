The United States Air Force Academy is seeking volunteers to place flags on grave sites

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Air Force Academy needs volunteers to place flags on grave sites.

They're inviting people from all ages to go and help them place flags on more than a thousand grave sites.

Janet Edwards is the mortuary officer at the Air Force Academy, since 1992 she's worked with volunteers to place flags on grave sites ahead of Memorial Day. This tradition means a lot to her and the families of fallen veterans.

"I get to assist a lot of families through this process and so it's a time for me to get to see families under a little better circumstances and get to personalize this for them as well as the funeral," said Edwards.

There are currently 1,544 veterans buried at the Air Force Academy and the number continues to grow with at least one burial each week. Las year more than 200 volunteers came out to place flags.

If you're interested in volunteering you don't have to sign-up you can just show up on Friday, May 24th.