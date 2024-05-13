Armed Forces Luncheon honors military members in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In honor of Armed Forces Week, service members are being recognized for their dedication to our country.

Nearly 300 current military members, retirees, and veterans gathered to honor the best enlisted military members in the Pikes Peak Region.

From the 5 military installations in southern Colorado, 17 enlisted professionals were highlighted for their accomplishments.

To become a nominee and/or winner, the senior Non-Commissioned Officers on the panel look for a variety of things that represent the military as a whole.

"We look at all things military service, community service, volunteer service. the whole person concept that the military strives for. and we have some great nominees today,” Kevin Mortensen, chair of the Military Affairs Council said.

The nominees include enlisted members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Space Force.

Of the 17 nominees, 3 service members are selected to win in each category of junior enlisted, NCOs, and senior enlisted.

Organizers say more importantly than naming winners, today’s luncheon is to bring the local community and military services together to say a big 'thank you' to all enlisted service members.

The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services announced Joe Lewis, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret), as the 2023 Veteran of the Year. Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Joseph Lewis is an esteemed military Veteran who dedicated 25 years of service to the armed forces. After active duty, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Joseph Lewis founded Angels of America's Fallen, devoting his life to supporting the children of fallen military personnel, Coast Guard members, and first responders.

To learn more about Angels of America's Fallen, click here.