Colorado Springs Mayor facing lawsuits, accused of not paying bills for his restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has uncovered that the Colorado Springs Mayor is accused of not paying his bills.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade is now at the center of two lawsuits alleging he owes nearly 100-thousand dollars. The accusations all have to do with Mobolade's businesses before he became mayor.

Before Mobolade jumped into politics, he owned and operated restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs. They are Good Neighbors Meeting House and Wild Goose Meeting House.

His business partner was now convicted thief Russel Ware. KRDO13 interviewed Ware when he opened a restaurant called "Epiphany" in 2021. Just weeks before Mobolade became Colorado Springs mayor, Ware pleaded guilty to stealing funds.

Criminal court records in El Paso County say Ware stole money from a restaurant called "The Well" to fund payroll at "Epiphany".

Back in 2022 Mobolade and investors say Ware also misused funds from 'Good Neighbors' and 'Wild Goose" restaurants. But, court records don't show a conviction related to those allegations.

Now, two years later, the mayor and Ware are accused of not paying their bills to a vendor as promised in a 2018 written agreement.

Shamrock Foods, a distributor, is suing the pair for nearly 100-thousand dollars claiming the two businesses "failed to pay for the goods." The majority of the debt, almost 68-thousand dollars, is related to Good Neighbors Meeting House with just under 29-thousand related to the Wild Goose Meeting House.

In Mobolade's legal response to the lawsuits, he states that Shamrock's "claim for damages was caused by the actions or inactions of third parties over whom Mobolade had no control and has no control" and that Russell Ware "engaged in a pattern of fraud and deceit stealing funds from the business".

KRDO13 Investigates wanted to ask the mayor questions about these lawsuits directly, including how taxpayers can trust him to manage over a 900 million dollar budget for the city. We reached out to the mayor's personal attorney several times by phone and email and received no response. The mayor's office also didn't answer questions about the lawsuit because they said it didn't involve city business."

The city instead forwarded our request to his wife, who has no official role in the operation, according to the restaurant's operating agreements KRDO13 reviewed, but said she is currently managing the cafe business along with other partners.

In response to our question about managing taxpayer dollars his wife Abbey said in part, “Our family, our businesses, and others in this community have been victimized by a man who was supposed to be our partner. Many, unfortunately, can relate to this experience. We have learned a lot from this and believe we are stronger for having faced this adversity. We are not shying from it. We are doing our best to make it right."

It's unclear whether this case will go to trial. The next hearing is on Sept. 12.

As part of that lawsuit against the mayor, he has filed a crossclaim to recover an unspecified amount of money from his convicted business partner, Russell Ware.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Ware for comment, but he did not respond to our request.