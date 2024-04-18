New Colorado Springs group meets weekly to clean up trash around the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man who has spent decades making Colorado Springs a great place to live is adding a new venture to his long list of community initiatives.

For the past five months, Richard Skorman's newest group, 'Richard's Rubbish Roundup' has been meeting weekly to pick up trash around Monument Creek and other areas of the city.

The effort was inspired by the yearly 'Creek Week' event where volunteers meet to clean up around Fountain Creek.

"It's the Pikes Peak region; people come from all over the world to visit us. So yeah, we're America the Beautiful City or Olympic City USA, we should be litter free city as well," Skorman said.

To date, the organization has already collected more than 31,000 pounds of trash. They also have a 24-hour hotline available where citizens can report specific areas of town that need attention.

You can find more information here, Richard's Rubbish Roundup.