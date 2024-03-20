Doherty High School students give a Colorado Springs mom a helping hand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A Colorado Springs mother is getting a helping hand from high school students and a local auto repair shop. They worked together to repair multiple mechanical issues with her broken-down car. And after weeks without her car, she is now back on the road.

Nicole is a single mother who has faced some struggles in her life.

"Yes, I am a recovering addict. It's important to recognize that the struggle is real."

In February her car's brakes gave out and she could no longer drive it due to mechanical issues.

"So my tire studs kept popping off, and when I would drive, like I would turn my car, turn the wheel like one would pop off, and then eventually they would just keep going. I've had it down to where there was only one tire bolt intact," said Nicole.

She couldn't afford the estimated 3,000 dollars in repairs to get her car running again.

"I walked past my car for six months before I could even get help," added Nicole.

And that's where employees at Adam & Son Auto, the Stranded Motorist Fund, and District 11 Doherty High School students jumped in to help.

"The Stranded Motorist Fund is designed to help people who cannot afford to fix their cars. Often times it's single mothers, disabled veterans, you name it. People that are just struggling, and in this economy that's a very common issue," said Dan Adam, Founder and Owner of Adam and Son Auto Repair and the Stranded Motorist Fund.

The Stranded Motorist Fund partners with D11's Dorethy High School to allow students to experience 'real-life training' in auto repair.

Adam & Son Auto Shop provides the cars that the students work on. They all come from the Stranded Motorist Fund Program, which are cars that belong to families in need.

"There is absolutely no way that Nicole would have been able to do this on her own and there just really isn't any resource out there available for car services. If you are hungry, you can go to the food bank, but if your car breaks down, there is no bank for that," added Adam.

The program has already helped more than 100 families like Nicole's so far.

If you would like more information about this program, you can visit their official site to understand more of the process.