US Taekwondo Center hosts Board Break-A-Thon to raise money for ‘Angels of America’s Fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, the taekwondo community in Colorado Springs got together to prove that breaking things can actually help the community.

The US Taekwondo Center brought students and experts together Saturday for a Board Break-A-Thon at Pine Creek High School. The event raised money for Angels of America's Fallen, an organization that helps the children of fallen firefighters, military, and law enforcement.

About 1,500 boards were punched and kicked in the name of raising money at the event.

This was the taekwondo center's 17th Board Break-A-Thon, and they have raised more than half a million dollars for local non-profits over the years.

