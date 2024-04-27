Air Force DB Trey Taylor drafted by Raiders

Air Force defensive back Trey Taylor has done what so many dream of, and so few achieve. He is an NFL player. Taylor was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 223rd overall. He is the tenth Air Force player to be drafted.

"It's something that, you know, of course you dream about since your five year's old, playing ball," Taylor said to KRDO13 on his way to celebrate. "For it to actually come to fruition, you know, nobody really sees the hard work and dedication that you put in day by day and the sacrifices that you make."

Taylor won the Jim Thorpe award in 2023 as the nation's top defensive back. He's just the second Air Force player, alongside Chad Hennings (Outland Trophy) in 1987, to earn a major college football award.

"For that to be noticed on a small scale, and for a team to come and pick me, and for me to be able to just be another link in the chain of guys who have gotten the league from the academy... I'm just trying to build something greater. Yeah, it's a crazy feeling."

Taylor expects to join Las Vegas next week.

Air Force linebacker Alec Mock signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Bo Richter, another Falcons linebacker, signed with the Minnesota Vikings.