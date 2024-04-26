Harlem Wizards visit District 49

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Students and staff in District 49 hit the hardwood Friday night to compete against some of the top talent in the country.

The Harlem Wizards visited Vista Ridge High School for a fundraising event.

The Wizards, who are similar to the Globetrotters, are a high-flying, sharp-shooting squad that travels the country helping schools and nonprofits generate money for projects. Between ticket sales and merchandise, the events raise a lot of money, but school staff it was really more about school spirit and developing relationships with parents.

"You know we really didn't have a set amount that we were looking to raise. I think the priority was just to do something to bring our community together. It's always a great time when families can see staff in a different fun setting. But the biggest thing is just to give back to our community," Skyview Middle School Principal Mike Wedor said.

The three elementary schools, the middle school, and the high school in District 49's "Power Zone" were a part of the event. The money raised Friday night will go toward a variety of projects spread across the campuses.