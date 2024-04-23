Skip to Content
Local groups team up for Earth Day cleanup in Colorado Springs

today at 9:09 PM
Published 9:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A section of southeast Colorado Springs is enjoying a fresh new look thanks to a great group of local volunteers on Earth Day.

The volunteers went out and removed trash from the neighborhood around the Family Success Center near Chelton Rd.

With bags and pickers in hand, the volunteers got to work under the guidance of the Pikes Peak United Way. There were plenty of helpers on hand, representing five different organizations, including Bob Penkhus, Harris School District, JE Dunn, and two credit unions.

Each year, Earth Day is recognized around the globe as a time to celebrate our planet and environmental causes. Overall, Pikes Peak United Way estimates they were able to beautify more than five square miles of the Pikes Peak Park area.

