Falcon four-year-old given 911 Hero Award

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - A Falcon four-year-old is being honored today for saving her mother's life.

Dispatchers told KRDO it was hard to believe a preschooler was on the other line when Everley called in her mother's medical emergency last September.

Luckily, her mom, Brooke, had taught Everley what to do when there's an emergency.

From calling 911 and remaining calm, to telling first responders important details – the paramedics who came to help were thoroughly impressed. That's why Everley was awarded the 911 Hero Award at the Falcon Fire Station Thursday.

Officials said Everley went above and beyond by finding her mom's emergency contact phone book, so they knew who to call to care for Everley and her sister while Brooke recovered.

Everyone involved is calling it a truly remarkable story, and a reminder to other parents to make sure their kids know what to do in case of an emergency, too, regardless how old they are.