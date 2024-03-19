Mayoral elections underway in Divide: Vote for your favorite four-legged candidate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The mayoral election is underway in the City of Divide and voters have 13 choices including a cow, a bearded dragon, and a wolf.

So far, voting has raised around $24,000 and there's a few weeks left until a new mayor is picked. Every two years, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) holds the elections. This year, a wolf, a horse, a bearded dragon, several dogs, cats, and a cow named Pumpkin are all running to be Divide's Mayor.

"It runs, we started this year from February to April, and during that time people are able to help us raise money by voting for their favorite candidate," said Kathleen Ruyak, Public Communication Specialist for TCRAS.

Because the non-profit is considered a "no-kill animal shelter" it's often at capacity and in need of financial support from the community. This year, every time someone wants to cast a vote for cuties like 'Fern', they'll donate two dollars.

"For her, the office of mayor is very near and dear to her heart. The previous mayor raised the money for the roof that is over the play yard now, and this year, Fern is mostly running to get the word out about all of the shelter pets at the shelter," said Erin Michael, Fern's owner.

During the last elections, the shelter's focus was to collect enough money for repairs in the shelter. This year, the money raised will go toward animal medical procedures.

"There are so many animals in need. There is so many puppy mills and so many things like that that are happening. Organizations like this, especially the no-kill shelter really make a big impact to the public, the community, and to the dogs," said Lisa Monk, Daisy's owner.

This year, all 13 candidates are standing for something different. Folks can head to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter website to see all 13 biographies and decide which one they want to vote for.

If you haven't voted yet, you still have time. The polls close on April 2nd.

For more information, you can visit the TCRAS official website.