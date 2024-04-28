Once dominant at CBS News before a bitter departure, Dan Rather makes his first return in 18 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Rather was synonymous with CBS News before the veteran anchorman left in bitterness in 2006, following a discredited report on then-President George W. Bush’s military service. On Sunday, he returned to the network for the first time in 18 years. He’s now 92 and still an active presence on social media, and he appeared for a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview tied to the Netflix debut this week of a documentary about his life. Rather told correspondent Lee Cowan that “without apology or explanation, I miss CBS. I’ve missed it since the day I left.” His feud with since-deposed CBS network boss Les Moonves made him a nonperson at the network.

