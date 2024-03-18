City officials hold private stakeholder meeting about proposed city-run ambulance service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today the Colorado Springs Mayor and Fire Chief held a private meeting about their proposal for a city-run ambulance service. This comes after the city's current provider has struggled for years to respond on time with city standards.

KRDO13 investigates previously reported it was unclear how much council members knew about this proposal. Now we've learned council members were briefed weeks before this private meeting today.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is proposing taking over paramedic services full-time. Their headquarters are east of downtown near Memorial Park.

KRDO13 RSVP'd to today's meeting about a proposal for the fire department to take over ambulance services. We were told it was private and we could not attend. However, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms the fire chief met with philanthropic leaders about an initial investment for the ambulance plan.

The city's current provider, American Medical Response, has struggled to meet the city’s contractual requirements for years. The City of Colorado Springs says running its own ambulance service would not result in an additional cost to the taxpayers.

Councilwoman Nancy Henjum told KRDO13 investigates today that there still could be an upfront cost of starting the city-run service from scratch.

So, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Fire Chief Randy Royal met with members of the philanthropic community for a possible initial investment in the service.

City council members Henjum and Dave Donnelson tell KRDO13 investigates that they were briefed about the proposed ambulance plan last month. Councilmember Henjum says she isn’t surprised by the private meeting and says it's the city doing its due diligence.

“The more smart people who are concerned about our community who can be engaged and taking a good look at this, the better and the public will have its chance when we are ready to bring this to a work session,” said Councilmember Henjum.

The fire department says the proposed service will go before the city council as an ordinance in the coming weeks or months.

KRDO 13 investigates has previously reported that the current provider American Medical Response fails to meet the city’s standards. They are supposed to arrive on time for 90% of calls, however, they failed to reach that mark nearly every month in 2022.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it will continue to see if this city-run service would reduce costs to taxpayers and improve care.