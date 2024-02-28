Colorado Springs woman is making it her mission to help those who need it most

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--One Colorado Springs woman is on a mission to help those who need it the most. Kendra Mullins has only lived in Colorado Springs for a few months, but one thing she said she truly appreciates about this city is all the extra love that's given to the homeless community.

"We all just deserve respect and to be treated with kindness," said Kendra Mullins.

For Mullins, acts of kindness go a long way. Her life wasn't always easy. Growing up she said plenty of times her family would struggle to make ends meet.

"There were times I would come home from school and our lights would be off," said Mullins

Over the last month, Mullins and her husband went to the store after seeing several homeless individuals out on the street. She said since February is known as a 'loving month,' they thought they would pay it forward.

"If I was in this situation, I would hope, you know someone would help out and give me some basic hygiene products, you know people would come up and feed me," said Mullins.

So during Valentine's Day, Mullins went out and gave away goods to the homeless community outside of the Springs Rescue Mission.

"Originally we actually set up over underneath the bridge and then we were like it will probably be a better idea to just grab the wagon and just walk around. So we walked this entire block and we ended up over here by the Springs Rescue Mission," Mullins said.

And now, Mullins and her husband have come up with a plan to go out at least once a month and help the homeless individuals in the Pikes Peak area.

"And I've created a group as well, so if people want to join in and help us out they are more than welcome too. Otherwise, me and my husband will just continue to come out here and be a part of the community," said Mullins.

Moving forward, Mullins hopes to add more items to her care packages so if people would like to help the cause, they can buy items to give away and she said she'll gladly pick them up. If you wish to get in touch with Mullins, you can reach out to her through Facebook messenger.