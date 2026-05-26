Skip to Content
News

City Council approves closure of street for Palmer High School renovations

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council approved an ordinance with a 6-2 vote to vacate a portion of Boulder Street located between North Nevada Avenue and North Weber Street.

Back in March, the council denied Colorado Springs School District 11's request to close the road as part of its plan to upgrade Palmer High School.

Two councilmembers changed their votes since March, approving the ordinance after the district made changes, which included adding more safety measures.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.