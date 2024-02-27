Second owner of Penrose funeral home released from jail

According to a state court system notification Tuesday evening, Carie Hallford has bonded out of the El Paso County jail.

Carie is the wife of John Hallford, who previously bonded out January 29.

John and Carie Hallford were arrested in November of last year in Oklahoma on several crimes, including abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery, which are all felonies.

The charges are tied to allegedly improperly storing 189 bodies inside their Return To Nature funeral home in Penrose. According to prosecutors, the bodies were stacked on top of one another in varying stages of decomposition.

Loved ones of those who used Return to Nature say the cremated remains were not their loved ones; instead, they were allegedly given concrete mix.

At a preliminary hearing in early February, a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send John Hallfor to trial on all charges.

