Pueblo County couple goes to Ukraine to bring supplies to those in need

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo County couple is going back and forth to Ukraine to bring resources to people as the war continues between Russia and Ukraine.

Jennah and Ross Marsh started going to Ukraine back in 2022.

They both became volunteers with Project Victory. It's a non-profit that provides food, shelter, medical supplies, and essentials to people in areas of the world that have been impacted by war.

"It's definitely hard to watch. I mean, just their level of need up there is is really heartbreaking...there's kids on feeding tubes that they're having trouble getting the medical supplies," said Ross Marsh.

The pair said they put together tourniquets that help save lives. The kit of bands constricts blood vessels and stops bleeding.

"Kids are out in the fields running can step on a cluster mines and lose a lower extremity pretty easily and a tourniquet can save a life," said Ross Marsh.

While the couple is back in Pueblo County, they do plan on going back to Ukraine later this year.

The couple said going to a country in the middle of a war is scary and hard to watch at times, but they said it's even harder to sit back and do nothing.

"The big thing is that they know that when we're there that they're not forgotten," said Jennah Marsh.

If you want to learn more about Project Victory, click here.