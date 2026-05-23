Warm days with a chance of afternoon and evening storms through Memorial Day

Tonight we will see a beautiful evening here in the Pikes Peak Region under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds out of the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s for most communities along the Pikes Peak Region, with lows in the 30s for the High Country.

Sunday will bring us partly cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures. We do have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s out on the Eastern Plains.

Memorial Day will bring us even warmer temperatures. We will see highs in the lower 80s along the I-25 Corridor, and temperatures at or above 90 degrees out on the Eastern Plains. We do have a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers in the afternoon and evening. Areas up in the high country have a better chance of seeing some scattered thunderstorms.

Tuesday will bring us a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. It will also be on the windy, with winds at around 15 to 20 mph. We could see gusts as high at 35 mph. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A chance of showers and storms will linger into Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.