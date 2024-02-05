Southern Colorado teen nominated for American Heart Association Teen of Impact Award

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - A southern Colorado teen is teaming up with the American Heart Association to make a big impact on people's lives.

His efforts in raising funds and heart health awareness have been so noteworthy that he's now garnering national praise.

Samuel Tozzie lives in La Junta and at just 13-years-old, he's the youngest person nominated for the American Heart Association's "Teen of Impact Award."

Samuel grabbed the association's attention through his community service and ambitious fundraiser that seeks to raise $25,000 for the American Heart Association over the next month.

The association says that efforts like Samuel's have been invaluable in sustaining their mission to achieve longer, healthier lives for all.

