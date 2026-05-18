Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking cool & wet weather

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 5:37 AM

TODAY: We're tracking cooler temperatures on the back end of a cold front with highs in the 50s and 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We stay warm and mostly dry across the Southeastern Plains where fire danger persists. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day in other areas along and east of I-25, with isolated instances of hail and gusty winds. Meanwhile, we're tracking 40s and snow in the mountains.

TOMORROW: We stay cool in the 50s and 60s in lower lying areas with some 40s in the mountains. We're tracking more chances for rain along and east of I-25 and snow in the High Country mainly in the PM hours.

EXTENDED: We're still sitting in the 50s and 60s Wednesday before a warmup to the 60s and 70s by Thursday and some 80s Friday through the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have some afternoon and evening showers and storms to contend with through this period.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.