Christmas Unlimted accepting donations for store that families in need can shop at

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Christmas Unlimited is accepting donations ahead of the holiday season.

Christmas Unlimited collects and distributes toys to families in need in El Paso and Teller counties in a store-like environment, empowering parents to select gifts for their children.

What sets Christmas Unlimited apart from similar programs is its method of gift distribution.

The Christmas Unlimited Distribution Center is set up like a retail store. Parents are issued shopping passes where points are allocated based on the number of children they have, to shop at the distribution center to pick out Christmas gifts for their children.

To learn how to apply for Christmas Unlimited or to learn how to donate, click here.