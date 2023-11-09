Club Q shooter moved out of Colorado prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Convicted Club Q shooter, Anderson Aldrich has been moved out of the Denver prison according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC).

The CDOC says that Aldrich is now being housed in the Wyoming State Penitentiary. According to the CDOC, Aldrich was moved out of state due to safety concerns surrounding [Aldrich's] high-profile cases.

Previously, Aldrich was booked at the Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center.

Aldrich is serving five life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree and 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Anderson also pleaded no contest to two bias-motivated crimes.