Formal charges filed against man accused of killing a Colorado parole officer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Formal charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a Colorado Community Parole Officer.

Ofc. Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed after she and two other parole officers tried to serve a warrant to parolee Justin Kula on Sept. 28. While trying to detain him, court records state Kula drove out of a Colorado Springs parking lot, hitting other vehicles and Ofc. Guerin Sandoval. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

RELATED: WATCH: Memorial service for fallen Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

Kula first appeared in court on Oct. 11, but he wasn't formally charged then because the prosecution had not filed formal charges. This was due to them still waiting to receive reports from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD.)

The judge gave the prosecution until Friday at 8:30 a.m. to file the formal charges against Kula.

Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ultimately filed the following charges:

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, C.R.S. 42-4-1601(1), (2)(c), Class 3 Felony;

MANSLAUGHTER, C.R.S. 18-3-104(1)(a), Class 4 Felony;

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, C.R.S. 18-3-106(1)(a), Class 4 Felony;

ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE, C.R.S. 18-3-204(1)(a), Class 1 Misdemeanor;

And three counts of HABITUAL CRIMINAL, C.R.S. 18-1.3-801, sentence enhancers

In a statement, the 4th Judicial DA's Office stated that when considering charges the office is "bound by the law and the facts uncovered in an investigation."

During the Filing of Charges hearing, Kula waived his right to have a prompt preliminary hearing. He's not set to return to court on Jan. 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. His attorney said they don't expect a status conference between now and then.