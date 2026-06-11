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Weather

Tracking more fire danger, Friday heat

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krdo
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Published 4:26 AM

TODAY: We drop to the high 70s to low 80s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Thursday on the back end of a cold front. This front will not bring much wet weather, unfortunately. We're only tracking a PM showers across the Sangres and Raton Mesa.

EXTENDED: Temps rebound to the 90s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Friday. Expect fire danger to continue through Saturday. We're tracking a stronger system come Sunday/Monday that'll drop temps to the 70s and 80s and bring some much-needed moisture. However, that also means more severe storms.

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Julia Donovan

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