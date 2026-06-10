Colorado Springs massage therapist accused of unlawful sexual contact pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs massage therapist who was accused at the end of January of unlawful sexual contact has pleaded not guilty.

Arrest documents obtained by KRDO13 back in February detailed that a woman who had received a few massages from Huerta returned for a session with him in mid-April.

According to the documents, the woman reported that during the session, Huerta took the blanket covering her, pulled it down, and the alleged unlawful sexual contact occurred, where he reportedly aggressively rubbed her breasts and stomach.

The arrest affidavit claims that Huerta texted the woman after her session, writing, "If you enjoyed today and you'd like to continue, I can always provide you with some free sessions. Just let me know. If not, no worries."

Huerta was ordered to cease, desist and refrain from any acts or activities for which a massage therapy license is required by the laws of the State of Colorado on Feb. 5, 2026. His next court appearance is set for October, according to officials.

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