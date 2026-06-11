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Man arrested for alleged child sexual assault in Pueblo County

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
By
New
Published 11:43 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a 55-year-old man for felony charges related to a child sexual assault case.

According to PCSO, Daniel B. Flores was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, and aggravated incest.

Detectives began an investigation into Flores in February after information that he had possibly been sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

The investigation is ongoing, according to PCSO.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime

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