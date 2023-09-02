Skip to Content
Hiker safely evacuated from high-angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon Mt. Cutler trail

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
New
Published 7:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A hiker was evacuated from a trail in the Cheyenne Canyon after Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to the scene for a high-angle rescue.

CSFD says the call came it at 5:45pm on Saturday, September 2, for a hiker who had fallen and needed help getting off the Mt. Cutler trail within the Cheyenne Canyon.

The department deployed their Special Operations Unit to the scene, using drones help look for the hiker, while two CSFD motorcycles were deployed to search as well.

CSFD made contact with the patient and performed a trail evacuation, carrying the patient off the trail.

The patient was sent away in an ambulance at 6:50 p.m., with minor injures.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

