Skip to Content
News

Suspicious death at Pueblo West crash scene now investigated as a homicide

MGN
By
New
today at 11:58 AM
Published 12:09 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash in Pueblo West is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead inside a crashed white SUV in the 1700 block of Tenderfoot Ln. While this was the scene of a crash, the PCSO said deputies were investigating this as a suspicious death.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes. Wednesday, the coroner's office reported Maes died from a single gunshot wound.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the coroner's office and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference case number #23074.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content