Suspicious death at Pueblo West crash scene now investigated as a homicide

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash in Pueblo West is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead inside a crashed white SUV in the 1700 block of Tenderfoot Ln. While this was the scene of a crash, the PCSO said deputies were investigating this as a suspicious death.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes. Wednesday, the coroner's office reported Maes died from a single gunshot wound.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the coroner's office and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference case number #23074.