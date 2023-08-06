Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's office (PCSO) announced they are investigating a suspicious death in Pueblo West.

Few details are available. However, the PCSO says a deceased male was found in a white SUV involved in a traffic accident on Tenderfoot Lane at 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact manner and cause of death. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

PCSO is asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or know anything about traffic accident, to call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference case number #23074.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

