Pueblo County Coroner releases identity of man following a crash in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now dead after being found unresponsive in a car following a crash.
The crash occurred on Friday, August 4, at the 1700 block of Tenderfoot in Pueblo West. A Coroner Investigator pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The victim of the crash has now been identified as 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes of Pueblo, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.
As of now, an autopsy investigation is determining the cause and manner of death.
The Pueblo County Coroner stated Maes’s next of kin has been notified.