Back-to-school backpack and haircut give away Aug. 6 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, August 6, students and their families will be able to attend one of the biggest back-to-school giveaway events in Colorado Springs. Area residents can take their kids to the International Salon and Spa Academy located on North Academy Blvd.

Once they are there, students will be able to not only get a free backpack for their first week back to school but also come out with a fresh new haircut. The haircuts will be provided by 50 Colorado Springs barbers from nine different barbershops.

"We just want to be able to cater to as many kids as possible, we are very big on being able to give back, this is the community we live in, these are the people we see every day and we see such a need for kids going back to school and they are needing supplies, especially haircuts. Haircuts are very expensive for families especially if they have two, or three kids going back to school," said Grisell Vega, Co-owner of Ultimate Barber Co. 

Kenney Silva is the owner of Ultimate Barber Co. He said organizing the community event took about three months. Between all nine barbershops, they were able to raise around two thousand dollars for these school supplies.

"We were able to buy the backpacks the essential school supplies, we just did it together as a collaboration," added Vega.

Silva estimates around 300 kids will benefit from this event.

For all those who would like more information about the Back-to-school backpack and haircuts giveaway, you can click here.

