Six juveniles arrested in connection to February shooting in Falcon that left two teens dead

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - After nearly six months, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced six juveniles were arrested for their connection in a shooting that left two teens dead.

On February 5, 2023, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received numerous 911 reports for multiple shots fired in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Dr. in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood.

At the scene, deputies found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Five people were taken to nearby hospitals for varying levels of injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile victim died from his injuries at the hospital. Five days later on Feb. 10, a second juvenile victim died.

Since the shooting, the EPCSO said multiple persons of interest were identified, most of which were minors. The sheriff's office said their ages complicated the investigation process.

Through a joint operation between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo Police Department, investigators gained access to phone records, social media, surveillance, and more. That allowed investigators to identify two suspects.

In July, one juvenile male was arrested on charges of attempted murder and other charges related to this incident. Then, in late July during a multijurisdictional operation, another male juvenile was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the murders of 17-year-old Javier Lopez and 17-year-old Caleb Nickerson.

In total, six suspects were arrested on various charges for their involvement in the Falcon shooting and on unrelated warrants. All of the suspects have been booked into juvenile detention centers.

The EPCSO said additional arrests are likely in the future as law enforcement continues to investigate crimes allegedly committed by this group of minors.

The EPCSO said it worked in collaboration with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, and ATF for this ongoing investigation.