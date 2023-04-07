Sister of teen killed in Meridian Ranch shooting pushes for answers as case remains unsolved

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine weeks after a shooting in Falcon that resulted in the death of two juveniles, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

In the latest update to the investigation, EPSO said they have identified persons of interest, but tight-lipped witnesses are making progress difficult.

In a written statement EPSO said, "Witnesses are an essential component of many investigations, but in this instance, many witnesses have refused to cooperate or come forward which has slowed progress."

The family of 17-year-old Caleb Ray Nickerson said he is one of the two victims in the February shooting. Caleb's sister Risma Nickerson said she's deciding to speak up now to plead for witnesses to come forward with a truthful timeline of events.

"Confide in a parent, or if the parent already knows, just give a call to the anonymous tip line," said Risma Nickerson. "I know there's some kids that are pretty scared right now just to know what happened and scared that that might happen to them. But you can always remain anonymous and just come forward with anything that you know."

Risma said she believes her brother was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, and she is now mourning the loss of her only sibling, who she describes as a class clown with a contagious smile.

EPSO said this is "a matter of priority for them," and their investigation is ongoing.